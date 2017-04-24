RTC: New Traffic Patterns on Pyramid Way
Reno, NV Starting Wednesday, April 26th, traffic will be shifted to a new pattern on Pyramid Way in the area of McCarran Boulevard. Northbound traffic on Pyramid will be shifted to new pavement so that crews may reconstruct the center area of the roadway.
