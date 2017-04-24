RTC: New Traffic Patterns on Pyramid Way

RTC: New Traffic Patterns on Pyramid Way

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Reno, NV Starting Wednesday, April 26th, traffic will be shifted to a new pattern on Pyramid Way in the area of McCarran Boulevard. Northbound traffic on Pyramid will be shifted to new pavement so that crews may reconstruct the center area of the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain and snow is coming back Sun Local 1
Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill... Sun Local 1
Jimmy Fallon Apr 21 Local 2
News FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07) Apr 20 Glitter Girl 108
Idaho, Idaho State and New Mexico State to join... Apr 20 Local 1
Nevada Wolf Pack wants to get out of the Mounta... Apr 20 Local 1
Lassen County, CA Sheriff Steve Warren (May '06) Apr 18 sierrarider 36
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC