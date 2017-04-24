RFD Says Man Arrested in Connection With At Least Arson Fire
The Reno Fire Department says it has arrested a suspect in connection with at least one of the arson fires that started late Sunday night in Reno. RFD says 40-year-old Justin Cloughly was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Washoe County Jail on two arson charges.
