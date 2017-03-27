Revoking the charter
The story of the first northern Nevada charter school to have its charter revoked could have been just the account of some folks playing a losing game of school - operating more than $100,000 in the red last year. It might have been the story of 60-some kids, who were considered truant Monday when they showed up for class at the Nevada Leadership Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|tanyao
|8
|Gay Meetup (Mar '15)
|Mar 29
|Bught
|5
|Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15)
|Mar 25
|JOE T
|9
|Shut the HELL up CLINTONS
|Mar 24
|I Hate Libs
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80...
|Mar 20
|Local
|2
|Expect record breaking lower temperatures
|Mar 20
|Local
|1
|Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC