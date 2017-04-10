Reno public pool likely closed for summer due to $350,000 in vandalism damage

Electrical and plumbing equipment was stolen and the pool boiler was destroyed on March 16, causing as much as $350,000 in damages, according to the City of Reno. The City of Reno anticipates repairing the pool and reopening it to the public in summer 2018, but councilman Oscar Delgado is optimistic the pool could open this summer.

