Reno Police Invite You to "Cup with a Cop"

The Reno Police Department is hosting "Cup with a Cop" at Coffeebar Monday to discuss Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and available services with the community. Members of the Reno Police Department, Washoe County District Attorney's Office, Washoe County Social Services, Crisis Call Center and other community service organizations will sit with the community over a free cup of coffee from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 10. The event will be held at Coffeebar at 682 Mt.

