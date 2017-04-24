Reno Police Investigate Shooting in N...

Reno Police Investigate Shooting in North Reno

Saturday

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Reno Police Officers responded to the area of Silverada and Paradise Drive on the report of a shooting. The initial investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area when he was approached by two male suspects wearing all black clothing.

Reno, NV

