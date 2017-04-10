Reno Police Department Accepting Appl...

Reno Police Department Accepting Applications For Police Recruit

Police say they are looking for a diverse pool of qualified applicants who have traits and characteristics to include treating everyone fairly, having a high level of integrity, respect for others, as well as a commitment to service. Upon selection, recruits will attend the Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy.

