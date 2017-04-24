Reno Police Arrest Outstanding Suspect in Strong Arm Robberies
Police say an officer spotted 24-year-old Joseph Quinones walking on South Virginia Street near Gentry on Tuesday morning. The officer tried to stop him when Quinones ran away, eventually running into an empty room at the Vagabond Inn.
