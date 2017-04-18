Reno Man Sentenced to Prison for Victimizing Elderly Homeowners

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a Reno man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty in a pair of residential robberies where the victims were elderly and sustained injuries while being robbed inside their own homes. The Washoe County DA says 19-year-old Roberto Anthony Ramirez was sentenced on April 14, 2017 to life without the possibility of parole, plus 1-4 years for an elderly enhancement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.