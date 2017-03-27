Reno Enters the Jet Age

Reno Enters the Jet Age

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Air & Space

"LOOK," SAYS DON KIRLIN, OPENING THE forward avionics compartment of an Aero Vodochody L-39 Albatros that not long ago prowled the skies over the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan. The narrow space in the jet's nose once held 700 pounds of avionics but now is empty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Mar 30 tanyao 8
Gay Meetup (Mar '15) Mar 29 Bught 5
Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15) Mar 25 JOE T 9
Shut the HELL up CLINTONS Mar 24 I Hate Libs 2
Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80... Mar 20 Local 2
Expect record breaking lower temperatures Mar 20 Local 1
News Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi... Mar 18 Solarman 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,391 • Total comments across all topics: 280,013,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC