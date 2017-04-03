Reno Diagnostic Centersz Installs Carestream Health??'s Enterprise...
Reno Diagnostic Centers in Reno, Nev., expanded its radiology PACS to the latest version of Carestream's Clinical Collaboration Platform . This enterprise imaging management solution enables enhanced productivity for radiologists, collaboration with referring physicians and streamlined system management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|tanyao
|8
|Gay Meetup (Mar '15)
|Mar 29
|Bught
|5
|Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15)
|Mar 25
|JOE T
|9
|Shut the HELL up CLINTONS
|Mar 24
|I Hate Libs
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80...
|Mar 20
|Local
|2
|Expect record breaking lower temperatures
|Mar 20
|Local
|1
|Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC