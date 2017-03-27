Recycling Reno

The Clean Air and Clean Water acts have been subverted, enforcement of mining regulations has been weakened, public-lands- management budgets have been cut, the Roadless Initiative has been diluted, the Healthy Forests Initiative is encouraging logging, the Department of Defense has been granted new exemptions from air-pollution and hazardous-waste laws - the list goes on ad nauseam. Many blame George W. Bush for these environmental setbacks, but the fact is that the public has been extremely apathetic in the face of the planetary onslaught, allowing the president to get his anti-environment way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.