Recycling Reno

Recycling Reno

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

The Clean Air and Clean Water acts have been subverted, enforcement of mining regulations has been weakened, public-lands- management budgets have been cut, the Roadless Initiative has been diluted, the Healthy Forests Initiative is encouraging logging, the Department of Defense has been granted new exemptions from air-pollution and hazardous-waste laws - the list goes on ad nauseam. Many blame George W. Bush for these environmental setbacks, but the fact is that the public has been extremely apathetic in the face of the planetary onslaught, allowing the president to get his anti-environment way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Mar 30 tanyao 8
Gay Meetup (Mar '15) Mar 29 Bught 5
Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15) Mar 25 JOE T 9
Shut the HELL up CLINTONS Mar 24 I Hate Libs 2
Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80... Mar 20 Local 2
Expect record breaking lower temperatures Mar 20 Local 1
News Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi... Mar 18 Solarman 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Iran
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,011 • Total comments across all topics: 280,027,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC