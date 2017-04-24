Police Release More Details After Shooting in South Reno
Reno Police officers have released details after Wednesday night's shooting in south Reno near the Lodge at McCarran Ranch apartment complex. Police say at approximately 8:40 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 800 block of Redfield Parkway on several reports of shots fired.
