Police: 1 Dead After Motorcycle Crash at Mayberry and McCarran in Reno
Channel 2 News has learned that one person is dead as the result of a motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Reno. An investigation being conducted by the Reno Police Department has revealed that a group of motorcyclists were traveling southbound on McCarran when one of them crashed into the back of a pickup truck.
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lassen County, CA Sheriff Steve Warren (May '06)
|Tue
|sierrarider
|36
|Reno Sprinkler Repair
|Mon
|Bright Green Land...
|1
|More rain and snow
|Apr 17
|Local
|2
|KTVN needs to stop advertising their own newsca...
|Apr 17
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|Apr 14
|Debbie mann
|53
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|DCW
|25
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|Kypris Cytherea
|9
