Police: 1 Dead After Motorcycle Crash at Mayberry and McCarran in Reno

Channel 2 News has learned that one person is dead as the result of a motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Reno. An investigation being conducted by the Reno Police Department has revealed that a group of motorcyclists were traveling southbound on McCarran when one of them crashed into the back of a pickup truck.

