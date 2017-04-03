Poetic notions

Mahsan Ghazianzad's paintings, along with metal sculptures by Grant Miller, are on exhibit at Metro Gallery in City Hall, 1 E. First St., through April 21. A reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m., April 6. Mahsan Ghazianzad has some stories to tell - but she's not really a narrative painter. Her approach is something like one that a poet might use.

