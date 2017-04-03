Pedestrian Safety Workshop at Reno City Hall
Wednesday, April 5th the City of Reno will be holding a pedestrian safety meeting at 3 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting will focus on the safety programs in the region and what actions officials are taking to address the recent increase in pedestrian fatalities.
