Paying for the fire academy
The University of Nevada, Reno, owes some folks a tidy chunk of money for its Fire Science Academy built two years ago in Carlin near Elko. For the past year, the campus has been in financial limbo - losing millions a year in operating costs and then being slammed with the need to fix design faults that led to environmental contamination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|tanyao
|8
|Gay Meetup (Mar '15)
|Mar 29
|Bught
|5
|Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15)
|Mar 25
|JOE T
|9
|Shut the HELL up CLINTONS
|Mar 24
|I Hate Libs
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80...
|Mar 20
|Local
|2
|Expect record breaking lower temperatures
|Mar 20
|Local
|1
|Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC