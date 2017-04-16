Past Pages for Sunday, April 16, 2017
A large stream of water flowing across Carson Street near the store of Olcovich Bros., making the road almost impassible, was the result of the melting of snow on the foothills yesterday. Here in the valley, in the absence of a breeze, the sun was at midsummer heat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Appeal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|Apr 14
|Debbie mann
|53
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|DCW
|25
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|Kypris Cytherea
|9
|Enjoy more heavy rain and heavy snow
|Apr 11
|Local
|1
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|More rain and snow
|Apr 8
|Local
|1
|Looking for bright, energetic landscapers to wo...
|Apr 8
|Bright Green Land...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC