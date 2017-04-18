No joke
Dave Mencarelli has been writing and performing stand-up comedy in the Reno area for more than 17 years. As local comics go, he's been pretty successful - he's run Catch a Rising Star, performed and hosted at The Laugh Factory, earned a No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|30 min
|Glitter Girl
|107
|Idaho, Idaho State and New Mexico State to join...
|9 hr
|Local
|1
|Nevada Wolf Pack wants to get out of the Mounta...
|9 hr
|Local
|1
|Lassen County, CA Sheriff Steve Warren (May '06)
|Tue
|sierrarider
|36
|Reno Sprinkler Repair
|Mon
|Bright Green Land...
|1
|More rain and snow
|Apr 17
|Local
|2
|KTVN needs to stop advertising their own newsca...
|Apr 17
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC