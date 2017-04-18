NHP Identifies Driver Killed in Fatal Crash at Pyramid and McCarran in Sparks
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified a driver killed in a late night crash earlier this month on Pyramid Highway near McCarran Blvd. in Sparks. Trooper say a preliminary investigation indicates that a black 2006 Nissan Frontier was traveling wrong way on McCarran Blvd westbound in the eastbound lane approaching Pyramid Highway.
