New Paid-Parking System in Place at Reno City Hall Garage

Recent maintenance on the City of Reno's downtown parking garage has been completed and new gates will be in operation starting April 17. Parking will be free-of-charge for City of Reno employees and people doing business or attending meetings at City Hall. Visitors will need to get their tickets validated on the first or second floor of City Hall to park for free.

