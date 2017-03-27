New Commander takes Reins of Reno Air...

New Commander takes Reins of Reno Air Guard Unit

Col. Eric Wade, center, assumed command of the 152nd Airlift Wing during a ceremony Saturday at the Nevada Air National Guard Base fuel cell hangar in Reno. Wade, a graduate of Reno High and the University of Nevada, Reno, first joined the military in 1993 as weapons system officer for the 152nd Reconnaissance Group in Reno.

