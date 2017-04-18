Nevada woman accused of faking son's ...

Nevada woman accused of faking son's death to raise money

13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

This undated photo released April 17, 2017, by the Carson City Sheriff's Office shows Victoria Morrison. The Nevada woman is facing felony fraud charges and had her four children taken away by child protective services after investigators discovered she had spent months faking her son's terminal illness and then his death in an effort to raise money online.

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,585

