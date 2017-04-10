Nevada gang member convicted of fatal...

Nevada gang member convicted of fatal shooting in Sun Valley

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A 19-year-old Nevada gang member has been convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager during a party at a residence north of Reno in October 2015. A Washoe District Court jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday after a weeklong trial of Jonathan "Sleepy" Jaramillo of Sun Valley in the killing of 16-year-old Gerardo Reyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enjoy more heavy rain and heavy snow Tue Local 1
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Tue mtarochi 1
cps reno nv (Jun '08) Mon Debbie mann 50
More rain and snow Apr 8 Local 1
Looking for bright, energetic landscapers to wo... Apr 8 Bright Green Land... 1
Expect another heavy rain and heavy snow Apr 7 Local 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Mar 30 tanyao 8
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC