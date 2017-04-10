Nevada gang member convicted of fatal shooting in Sun Valley

A 19-year-old Nevada gang member has been convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager during a party at a residence north of Reno in October 2015. A Washoe District Court jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday after a weeklong trial of Jonathan "Sleepy" Jaramillo of Sun Valley in the killing of 16-year-old Gerardo Reyes.

