Nevada gang member convicted of fatal shooting in Sun Valley
A 19-year-old Nevada gang member has been convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager during a party at a residence north of Reno in October 2015. A Washoe District Court jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday after a weeklong trial of Jonathan "Sleepy" Jaramillo of Sun Valley in the killing of 16-year-old Gerardo Reyes.
