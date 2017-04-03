Nevada attorney general wants judge t...

Nevada attorney general wants judge to dismiss fire lawsuits

Saturday Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

In this Oct. 14, 2016, file photo, a rainbow arches over the Little Valley Fire, in Washoe Lake, Nev. Nevada's attorney general says the owners of 23 homes destroyed by a wildfire sparked by a smoldering controlled burn north of Carson City in October, 2016, may be entitled to some compensation for unintentional damage to their property, but they have no legal basis to argue they're the victim of a government "taking."

Reno, NV

