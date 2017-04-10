NDOT: Lane Reductions on I-80 for Roadside Erosion Repairs
CARSON CITY, Nev. Lane and roadway shoulder closures will be in place this Wednesday on Interstate 80 west of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repairs to roadside slope erosion.
