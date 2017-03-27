Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada is offering a church sanctuary to David Chavez-Macias, a Reno-resident of 30 years who is facing a threat of being deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement . Chavez-Macias came to Reno back in 1986 and attempted to go through the process of becoming a U.S. Citizen, due to some mistakes he says lawyers made, there was a problem with his application and was unable to gain citizenship.

