Military Dad Returns Home to Reno, Surprises Kids
After six months deployed in the Middle East, a Nevada Air National Guardsman returned home to Reno on Thursday and surprised his three children at their school. The kids thought their dad was coming home the following week, and Channel 2 was there for the big reveal.
