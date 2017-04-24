Markers at the River to Reduce Drowning Danger
Firefighters are ringing the alarm for swimmers, kayakers and boaters over how dangerous the Truckee River will be this summer. Today we took a look at the proactive step they took to reduce drowning deaths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill...
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Jimmy Fallon
|Apr 21
|Local
|2
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|Apr 20
|Glitter Girl
|108
|Idaho, Idaho State and New Mexico State to join...
|Apr 20
|Local
|1
|Nevada Wolf Pack wants to get out of the Mounta...
|Apr 20
|Local
|1
|Lassen County, CA Sheriff Steve Warren (May '06)
|Apr 18
|sierrarider
|36
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC