Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison Following Battery of 68-Year-Old Man

Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison Following Battery of 68-Year - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video One man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of beating an elderly victim who confronted him while he placed graffiti on the Pioneer Theater and a State of Nevada historical marker in 2016. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, Reno Police responded to the 100 block of South Virginia Street.

