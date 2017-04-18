LI group supports cancer patients tak...

LI group supports cancer patients taking holistic approach

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News12.com

Rita Mahoney's sister, Maria, of Smithtown, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 40. She was clear for a few years, but then was re-diagnosed with stage 4 that had spread to her bones. Her sister says toward the end of her life, Maria tried holistic treatments after doctors told her they had exhausted all different chemotherapy options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Fallon Fri Local 2
News FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07) Thu Glitter Girl 108
Idaho, Idaho State and New Mexico State to join... Apr 20 Local 1
Nevada Wolf Pack wants to get out of the Mounta... Apr 20 Local 1
Lassen County, CA Sheriff Steve Warren (May '06) Apr 18 sierrarider 36
Reno Sprinkler Repair Apr 17 Bright Green Land... 1
More rain and snow Apr 17 Local 2
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,290 • Total comments across all topics: 280,489,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC