Legendary comedian Don Rickles has died at 90
Don Rickles, the legendary comedian who hung out with the Rat Pack and was one of the classic insult comics over his six-decade career, has died at age 90, according to multiple reports . Known for most of his career on the Las Vegas nightclub circuit, he will be better known to younger people as the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the Pixar "Toy Story" movies.
