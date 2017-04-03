Jersey Mike's in Reno Raises $5,300+ for Big Brothers Big Sisters
Jersey Mike's in Reno says it raised more than $5,300 in donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada during the sandwich chain's annual "Day of Giving" initiative held last month. "Day of Giving" is the culmination of its March "Month of Giving" fundraising campaign for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.
