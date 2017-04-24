Holocaust Survivors Tell Unique Stories of Survival and Hope
In an increasingly rare opportunity, Honor Flight Nevada and the University of Nevada, Reno, are bringing Holocaust survivors and World War II veterans together to share firsthand accounts of how their lives were forever changed. Stephen Nasser was born in Budapest, Hungary, in 1931.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
