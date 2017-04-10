Heller, Amodei plan Reno town hall
Sen. Dean Heller tells a story about his son and modern power consumption during the Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Commissioning Project ceremony on Friday, March 17, 2017. U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, both Republicans, are planning a town hall Monday in Reno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enjoy more heavy rain and heavy snow
|20 hr
|Local
|1
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|21 hr
|mtarochi
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Debbie mann
|50
|More rain and snow
|Apr 8
|Local
|1
|Looking for bright, energetic landscapers to wo...
|Apr 8
|Bright Green Land...
|1
|Expect another heavy rain and heavy snow
|Apr 7
|Local
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|tanyao
|8
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC