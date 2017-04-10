Hackers change construction sign at U...

Hackers change construction sign at UNR to encourage nudity

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Videos and pictures of a construction sign near the University of Nevada, Reno have been circulating on social media after hackers changed the traffic message to say "Send Nudes." The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the sign owned by a construction company that is building UNR student housing had warned drivers of the construction until it was hacked earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps reno nv (Jun '08) Fri Debbie mann 53
News 8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10) Thu DCW 25
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Thu Kypris Cytherea 9
Enjoy more heavy rain and heavy snow Apr 11 Local 1
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 11 mtarochi 1
More rain and snow Apr 8 Local 1
Looking for bright, energetic landscapers to wo... Apr 8 Bright Green Land... 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,313,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC