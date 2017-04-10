Hackers change construction sign at UNR to encourage nudity
Videos and pictures of a construction sign near the University of Nevada, Reno have been circulating on social media after hackers changed the traffic message to say "Send Nudes." The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the sign owned by a construction company that is building UNR student housing had warned drivers of the construction until it was hacked earlier this week.
