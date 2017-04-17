Google Makes Nevada Land Grab for Data Center
Google last week bought land stretching across 1,210 acres at a private industrial park east of Reno, Nev., for $29.1 million, according to people familiar with the deal and documents filed late Friday in Storey County, Nev.
