Gold Standard Reports Cyanide Soluble Recoveries of +88% for the Dark Star Oxide Gold Deposit

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. reported today favorable metallurgical results from the first comprehensive work designed to determine the metallurgical characteristics at the Dark Star oxide gold deposit on its 100%-owned/controlled Railroad-Pinion Project in the Railroad District of Nevada's Carlin Trend. Cyanide soluble recoveries averaged 88.9% in the Main Dark Star oxide zone and 89.9% in the North Dark Star oxide zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.