Gold Standard Reports Cyanide Soluble Recoveries of +88% for the Dark Star Oxide Gold Deposit
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. reported today favorable metallurgical results from the first comprehensive work designed to determine the metallurgical characteristics at the Dark Star oxide gold deposit on its 100%-owned/controlled Railroad-Pinion Project in the Railroad District of Nevada's Carlin Trend. Cyanide soluble recoveries averaged 88.9% in the Main Dark Star oxide zone and 89.9% in the North Dark Star oxide zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Looking for bright, energetic landscapers to wo...
|Sat
|Bright Green Land...
|1
|Expect another heavy rain and heavy snow
|Apr 7
|Local
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|tanyao
|8
|Gay Meetup (Mar '15)
|Mar 29
|Bught
|5
|Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15)
|Mar 25
|JOE T
|9
|Shut the HELL up CLINTONS
|Mar 24
|I Hate Libs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC