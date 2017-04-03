Flying solo

Bazooka Zac plays at Casey's, 212 Elk Road, Zephyr Cove, on April 6 and at Pignic, 235 Flint St., on April 14. Patterns in Nature is available on iTunes and Spotify. Zac Haley, front man and founder of local psychedelic synth-rock band Bazooka Zoo, has been steeped in Reno's music scene since he moved here from Las Vegas in 2010.

