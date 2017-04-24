Flood Advisory Issued for Portions of Northern California and Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Placer and Nevada Counties and a part of Washoe County through Tuesday May 2nd after releasing water from Lake Tahoe. After increasing the flow of water out of Lake Tahoe Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service says that this could lead to minor flooding along the Truckee River from the Lake Tahoe Dam through Reno and Sparks.

