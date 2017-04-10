FBI Serves Warrants in Sun Valley, Sparks
The FBI tells us its Safe Streets Task Force is serving warrants in multiple locations Wednesday morning, including one in Reno and another in Sparks. Wednesday morning, the Reno Police Department told us they began conducting a joint operation with the FBI at the Sierra Point Apartments in Sun Valley.
