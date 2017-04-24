Eldorado, Silver Legacy & Circus Circus to Hold Job Fair Wednesday

Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno will hold a job fair this Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Amidst $50 million in renovations, the three properties are also looking to fill positions at brand new food outlets, including the Habit Burger Grill, opening in May and Kanpai Sushi, open now. Applications may be completed in advance online at jobs.eldoradoresorts.com .

