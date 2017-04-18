Donations of Supplies Sought for Teachers' Warehouse
The Education Alliance of Washoe County is asking local businesses and individuals to donate supplies to the Teachers' Warehouse, a free resource for teachers to gather essential supplies for use in their classrooms. Teachers' Warehouse Donation Day will be held on Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donors are asked to bring items to the warehouse located at 380 Edison Way in Reno.
