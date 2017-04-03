Did Reno See More Snow This Year than Last?
For those living near the Sierra, this year has been nothing but normal. We've seen it all in northern California and Nevada, from rain, to snow, and even flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow
|4 hr
|Local
|1
|Looking for bright, energetic landscapers to wo...
|5 hr
|Bright Green Land...
|1
|Expect another heavy rain and heavy snow
|Fri
|Local
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|tanyao
|8
|Gay Meetup (Mar '15)
|Mar 29
|Bught
|5
|Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15)
|Mar 25
|JOE T
|9
|Shut the HELL up CLINTONS
|Mar 24
|I Hate Libs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC