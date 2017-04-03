'Cup With A Cop' Connects Resources With Victims
The Reno Police Department reached out to the community today with an informal and welcoming forum called 'Cup with a Cop.' There was free coffee at the Coffeebar in Reno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
