Crews snuff out 100-acre wildfire north of Pyramid Lake

Firefighters have snuffed out a wildland blaze that burned about 100 acres of grass and sagebrush in a remote area north of Pyramid Lake. Multiple crews from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management manned the fire overnight after it was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday about 60 miles north of Reno.

