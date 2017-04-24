Crews on Scene of Possible Fire at Hobby Lobby Store
Authorities have launched an investigation after three fires broke out early Monday morning in south Reno, including at the Hobby Lobby store on South Virginia Street. Crews say fires also broke out near Bed Bath & Beyond and Barnes & Noble Booksellers.
