City of Reno Releases Draft Citywide Policies for Master Plan
The City of Reno's ReImagine Reno team recently released the next portion of the updated Master Plan for public review. Organized around eight guiding principles that were reviewed by the public in April 2016, the draft citywide policies provide the next level of more detailed direction to achieve the community's vision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Sun
|Local
|1
|Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill...
|Sun
|Local
|1
|Jimmy Fallon
|Apr 21
|Local
|2
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|Apr 20
|Glitter Girl
|108
|Idaho, Idaho State and New Mexico State to join...
|Apr 20
|Local
|1
|Nevada Wolf Pack wants to get out of the Mounta...
|Apr 20
|Local
|1
|Lassen County, CA Sheriff Steve Warren (May '06)
|Apr 18
|sierrarider
|36
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC