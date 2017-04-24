Cities, University of Nevada Celebrate Arbor Day With Tree Plantings
The City of Reno commemorated the City's 35th year as a Tree City USA on Friday with a proclamation and ceremonial tree planting at Stewart Park. The City says planting trees around the area supports beautification efforts, helps support economic development, fights blight and addresses sustainability issues.
