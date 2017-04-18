Chick-fil-A Names Franchise Owner and Announces Hiring for Reno Location
RENO, Nevada After years spent helping to open Chick-fil-A locations across the country, Ryan Smith will open his own restaurant later this spring as he continues the chain's Nevada expansion with the first location in Reno. Smith, named franchise owner of the restaurant under construction at 6365 S. McCarran Blvd., first joined the chain as part of the leadership team of a Florida franchise after graduating with a degree in business and economics from Wheaton College in Illinois.
