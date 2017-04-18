Chick-fil-A Names Franchise Owner and...

Chick-fil-A Names Franchise Owner and Announces Hiring for Reno Location

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

RENO, Nevada After years spent helping to open Chick-fil-A locations across the country, Ryan Smith will open his own restaurant later this spring as he continues the chain's Nevada expansion with the first location in Reno. Smith, named franchise owner of the restaurant under construction at 6365 S. McCarran Blvd., first joined the chain as part of the leadership team of a Florida franchise after graduating with a degree in business and economics from Wheaton College in Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Idaho, Idaho State and New Mexico State to join... 4 hr Local 1
Nevada Wolf Pack wants to get out of the Mounta... 5 hr Local 1
Lassen County, CA Sheriff Steve Warren (May '06) Tue sierrarider 36
Reno Sprinkler Repair Mon Bright Green Land... 1
More rain and snow Apr 17 Local 2
KTVN needs to stop advertising their own newsca... Apr 17 Local 1
cps reno nv (Jun '08) Apr 14 Debbie mann 53
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,350 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC